AUD/USD
The Australian dollar rose in early Thursday’s trading after April’s labor report showed Australia’s jobless rate fell for a sixth consecutive month and hit the lowest since April 2020 at 5.5%, but employment declined by 30,600 against expected 15,000 increase.
Fresh advance emerged after downside attempts repeatedly stalled at important Fibo support at 0.7711 (50% of 0.7531/0.7890, reinforced by 55DMA) where the higher base is forming. Rising bullish momentum on daily chart supports the recovery which eyes pivotal barriers at 0.7765/69 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.7890/0.7688/daily cloud top).
Firm break here would add to positive signals and strengthen near-term structure for test another key level at 0.7813 (Fibo 61.8%/May 18 lower top, violation of which would confirm a higher base and signal an end of 0.7890/0.7688 correction.
Caution on failure to break above daily cloud that would keep the downside vulnerable.
Res: 0.7769; 0.7789; 0.7813; 0.7856.
Sup: 0.7736; 0.7711; 0.7688; 0.7669.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7874
- R2 0.7838
- R1 0.7782
- PP 0.7746
-
- S1 0.7691
- S2 0.7655
- S3 0.7599
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
