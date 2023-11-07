Share:

AUD/USD meets with heavy supply on Tuesday after the RBA’s widely expected 25 bps lift-off.

Expectations that this might be the last hike of the cycle exert intense pressure on the Aussie.

China’s economic woes, a softer risk tone and a modest USD strength contribute to the decline.

The AUD/USD pair extends the previous day's modest pullback from the 0.6520-0.6525 region, or a near three-month peak and attracts heavy selling on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its policy decision. As was anticipated, the Australian central bank raised the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 bps, to a 12-year high level of 4.35% at the end of the November meeting. In the accompanying monetary policy statement, the central bank noted that whether further tightening of monetary policy is required will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks. This was seen as a step back from the October statement, stating that some further tightening may be required. Adding to this, the RBA now expects inflation to be around 3.5% by the end of 2024 and at the top of the target range of 2 to 3% by the end of 2025, suggesting that additional rate hikes might be off the table for now.

Furthermore, the mixed Chinese trade balance data, which, along with a weaker tone around the equity markets, drives flows away from the perceived riskier Aussie. The General Administration of Customs reported that China's trade surplus fell sharply from $77.71 billion to $56.53 billion in October – its worst level since May 2022. The decline was sponsored by an unexpected surge in imports, by 3% and a worse-than-expected slide in exports, by 6.4%, which added to concerns about the worsening overseas demand. This further indicated that recovery in the world's second-largest economy remains uneven and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. Apart from this, the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hike path allows the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to build on the overnight bounce from its lowest level since September 20 and exert additional downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.

The softer US jobs report released on Friday reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed will maintain the status quo for the third straight meeting in December. Adding to this, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said on Monday that the central bank's current target interest rate is adequate to return inflation to the central bank's 2% target. In contrast, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he would err on the side of overtightening monetary policy rather than not doing enough to bring inflation down to the target. Kashkari further added that the US economy has proved to be very resilient and under tightening will not get inflation back to 2% in a reasonable time. Hence, the focus remains glued to speeches by other influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday, which will be looked upon for cues about the next policy move and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD.

In the meantime, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit losses for the AUD/USD pair. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Trade Balance data, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and produce short-term trading opportunities.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair struggled to find acceptance above the 0.6520-0.6525 confluence – comprising the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-October decline and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The subsequent steep decline suggests that the recent strong recovery from the 0.6270 area, or the YTD low, has run out of steam. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive traction – are still holding in the bullish territory. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders and before positioning for any further losses.

Meanwhile, any further downfall below the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6415-0.6410 region, is likely to find decent support near the 50-day SMA, currently pegged near the 0.6395 region. A convincing break below the latter will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 0.6335-0.6325 horizontal support zone. Some follow-through selling could drag spot prices further towards the 0.6300 round-figure mark and expose the YTD trough, around the 0.6270 region, touched on October 26.

On the flip side, the 0.6460-0.6465 supply zone now seems to act as an immediate barrier ahead of the 0.6500 psychological mark and the 0.6520-0.6525 confluence resistance. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for additional gains. The AUD/USD pair might then climb to 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.6580 region, en route to the 0.6600 mark and the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 0.6620-0.6625 zone.