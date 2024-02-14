AUD/USD Outlook: Not out of the woods yet, focus shifts to Australian jobs report on Thursday

Share:

AUD/USD gains positive traction and reverses a part of the post-US CPI slide amid a softer USD.

The hotter-than-expected US CPI reaffirmed hawkish Fed expectations and favours the USD bulls.

Traders now look to Australian employment details on Thursday for some meaningful impetus.

The AUD/USD pair attracts some buyers on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's losses to the 0.6445-0.6440 region, or its lowest level since November 14 touched in the aftermath of the stronger US consumer inflation figures. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the headline CPI edged up 0.3% in January, the most in four months, and the yearly rate eased to 3.1% from 3.4% in December. The readings, however, were higher than consensus estimates. Adding to this, the annual Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, held steady at 3.9% during the reported month as compared to expectations for a fall to 3.7%. The data strengthened the case for a delayed rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which lifted the US Dollar (USD) to a fresh three-month top on Tuesday and weighed heavily on the currency pair.

That said, a modest recovery in the US equity futures, along with a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, hold back bullish traders from placing fresh bets around the safe-haven buck and lend support to the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). Any meaningful USD corrective decline, however, still seems elusive in the wake of growing acceptance that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer. In fact, the markets have fully priced out the possibility of a rate cut in March and the odds for such a move in April are around 35%. Moreover, investors now seem convinced that the Fed will likely not cut rates until the June policy meeting. This should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and support prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying and should keep a lid on any further intraday appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.

Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment. The market focus, meanwhile, now shifts to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock's scheduled speech during the early Asian session on Thursday. Apart from this, the key Australian monthly employment details should infuse some volatility around the AUD/USD pair and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, however, seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight breakdown through a one-week-old trading range comes on the back of the recent repeated failures near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and favours bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are yet to flash oversold conditions, validating the near-term outlook for the AUD/USD pair. Hence, any further move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 0.6500 psychological mark. This is followed by the 0.6530-0.6540 supply zone, or the 100-day SMA, which if cleared decisively might prompt an aggressive short-covering rally and allow spot prices to reclaim the 0.6600 round figure.

On the flip side, bearish traders might now wait for acceptance below mid-0.6400s before positioning for any further losses. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the slide towards testing the 0.6400 round figure. The downward trajectory could get extended further and eventually drag spot prices to the 0.6340-0.6335 support zone, or the November 2023 swing low, en route to the 0.6300 mark and the 2023 trough, near the 0.6270 area.

AUD/USD daily chart