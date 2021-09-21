AUD/USD Outlook: Not out of the woods yet, 0.7300 holds the key ahead of FOMC

- Sustained USD buying dragged AUD/USD to multi-week lows on Monday.
- An intraday bounce in the US equity markets helped limit further losses.
- Dovish RBA minutes did little to hinder the ongoing recovery on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to near four-week lows on Monday, albeit managed to recover a major part of its intraday losses during the latter part of the trading action. Expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement, along with the risk-off impulse in the markets pushed the safe-haven US dollar to the highest level since August 23. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that dragged the pair lower for the third successive day.
Despite signs of easing inflationary pressures in the US, the incoming macro data pointed to the continuation of the economic recovery. The optimism now seems to have convinced investors that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This, along with a looming China Evergrande default, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and further weighed on the perceived riskier aussie.
However, a modest intraday rebound in the US equity markets helped limit any deeper losses, rather assisted the pair to find some support near the 0.7220 region. The pair finally settled around 30 pips off daily swing lows and built on the recovery through the Asian session on Tuesday. A recovery in the global risk sentiment undermined demand for the traditional safe-haven greenback and extended some support to the major.
Bulls seemed rather unaffected by dovish sounding RBA meeting minutes, reiterating that conditions for a rate hike will not be met at least until 2024. The Australian central bank also raised concerns that the spread of the Delta variant could slow the recovery, although expects strong growth to resume next year. That said, fears about the spillover risk from China Evergrande's troubles might continue to act as a headwind.
Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting starting this Tuesday. The market focus will be on clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and the latest economic projections/dot plot. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.
In the meantime, traders are likely to take cues from the broader market risk sentiment. Apart from this, the US housing market data might be looked up for some short-term opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent pullback from the highest level since mid-July has been along a downward sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term downtrend and supports prospects for further losses. Hence, any subsequent recovery move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 0.7300 horizontal support breakpoint.
The latter coincides with the trend-channel resistance, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering move. The pair might then aim to surpass the 0.7335 horizontal resistance climb further towards the 0.7370 static resistance. This is followed by the 0.7400 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and set the stage for additional gains.
On the flip side, the 0.7245 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the trend-channel support, just ahead of the 0.7200 mark. A convincing break below would turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 0.7125 intermediate support. The pair could eventually drop to challenge YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark touched on August 20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 amid softer dollar
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1750 after the previous day’s fallout. The US dollar pares initial gains, still holds above 93.00. Indebted China’s Evergrande fears and pre-Fed anxiety could keep the further upside elusive for the currency pair.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD keeps recovery intact towards 1.3700, snapping a three-day downtrend. The US dollar eases despite firmer Treasury yields as market sentiment improves. UK PM Johnson’s UN appearance, China’s Evergrande and Fed will be in focus amid a light calendar.
Gold remains pressured below $1,770 amid yields rebound, pre-Fed anxiety
Gold prices lack the enthusiasm to enjoy a slight pullback in the greenback on Tuesday. The losses in the US dollar are compensated by the higher US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed meeting.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains?
This week the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting is being held, yet financial markets are in risk-off mode due to fears about the world’s most indebted property company, Evergrande. The Chinese company has seen its share price tumble since it warned that ...