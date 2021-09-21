AUD/USD Outlook: Not out of the woods yet, 0.7300 holds the key ahead of FOMC

Sustained USD buying dragged AUD/USD to multi-week lows on Monday.

An intraday bounce in the US equity markets helped limit further losses.

Dovish RBA minutes did little to hinder the ongoing recovery on Tuesday.

The AUD/USD pair dropped to near four-week lows on Monday, albeit managed to recover a major part of its intraday losses during the latter part of the trading action. Expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement, along with the risk-off impulse in the markets pushed the safe-haven US dollar to the highest level since August 23. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that dragged the pair lower for the third successive day.

Despite signs of easing inflationary pressures in the US, the incoming macro data pointed to the continuation of the economic recovery. The optimism now seems to have convinced investors that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This, along with a looming China Evergrande default, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and further weighed on the perceived riskier aussie.

However, a modest intraday rebound in the US equity markets helped limit any deeper losses, rather assisted the pair to find some support near the 0.7220 region. The pair finally settled around 30 pips off daily swing lows and built on the recovery through the Asian session on Tuesday. A recovery in the global risk sentiment undermined demand for the traditional safe-haven greenback and extended some support to the major.

Bulls seemed rather unaffected by dovish sounding RBA meeting minutes, reiterating that conditions for a rate hike will not be met at least until 2024. The Australian central bank also raised concerns that the spread of the Delta variant could slow the recovery, although expects strong growth to resume next year. That said, fears about the spillover risk from China Evergrande's troubles might continue to act as a headwind.

Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting starting this Tuesday. The market focus will be on clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and the latest economic projections/dot plot. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.

In the meantime, traders are likely to take cues from the broader market risk sentiment. Apart from this, the US housing market data might be looked up for some short-term opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent pullback from the highest level since mid-July has been along a downward sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term downtrend and supports prospects for further losses. Hence, any subsequent recovery move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 0.7300 horizontal support breakpoint.

The latter coincides with the trend-channel resistance, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering move. The pair might then aim to surpass the 0.7335 horizontal resistance climb further towards the 0.7370 static resistance. This is followed by the 0.7400 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and set the stage for additional gains.

On the flip side, the 0.7245 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the trend-channel support, just ahead of the 0.7200 mark. A convincing break below would turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 0.7125 intermediate support. The pair could eventually drop to challenge YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark touched on August 20.