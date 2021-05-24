AUD/USD
The Australian dollar edges higher on Monday after a multiple failure at 55DMA (0.7716) which proves to be strong support.
Fresh advance is supported by rising bullish momentum on daily chart, but headwinds are expected at daily cloud top (0.7769) after last week’s several upside attempts failed to register a clear break higher, keeping the price congested for the seventh straight day.
Daily MA’s in mixed setup and RSI/stochastic in neutral mode, lack clearer signal that warns of prolonged sideways trading.
Bullish scenario requires sustained break above cloud top and lift above 0.78 trigger, to signal that bulls gained pace and confirm a higher base at 0.7710 zone.
Conversely, loss of 55DMA would generate initial bearish signal risk test of daily cloud base (0.7687).
Res: 0.7769; 0.7782; 0.7813; 0.7856.
Sup: 0.7710; 0.7687; 0.7669; 0.7616.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7834
- R2 0.7809
- R1 0.7769
- PP 0.7744
-
- S1 0.7703
- S2 0.7678
- S3 0.7638
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,880 level
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1,880 region.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.