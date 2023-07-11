AUD/USD
Australian dollar edged lower on Tuesday, pushing towards the mid-point of near-term range (0.6595/0.6705) after 200DMA (0.6697) again capped upside attempts, fueled by improved Australian Jun consumer sentiment and business confidence data.
Strong offers at 0.6700 zone keep the Aussie dollar pressured and define near-term consolidation range, with bearish technical picture on daily chart keeping the downside at risk for now.
Decline of 14-d momentum deeper into negative territory, adds to bearish near-term outlook, though scenario still looks for confirmation on penetration of daily cloud (cloud top lays at 0.6638) to open way for attack at range base (0.6595) and signal continuation of larger downtrend from 0.6899 (June 16 peak) on firm break lower.
Only sustained break above 200DMA would sideline larger bears and possibly allow for stronger recovery.
Res: 0.6678; 0.6697; 0.6711; 0.6747.
Sup: 0.6650; 0.6626; 0.6595; 0.6562.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.6779
- R2 0.6737
- R1 0.6706
- PP 0.6665
-
- S1 0.6634
- S2 0.6593
- S3 0.6562
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.1000 after having touched at fresh multi-month high above 1.1020. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood helps the US Dollar rebound, making it difficult for the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD retreat from 15-month highs, trades near 1.2900
GBP/USD staged a downward correction and declined below 1.2900 from the 15-month high it set above 1.2930 in the early European session on Tuesday. The mixed jobs report from the UK and the renewed US Dollar strength doesn't allow the pair to gather further bullish momentum.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,930
Gold price stays in positive territory above $1,930 in the early American session on Tuesday. Ahead of Wednesday's key US inflation report, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4%, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
Tether, USDC signal incoming price rally, while Circle CEO builds a case for China’s CBDC
Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.
Assessing inflation expectations and economic concerns
Still focussed on the US economy today as Inflation expectations and other data get updates. Markets consolidated on the back of an improvement in inflation expectations.