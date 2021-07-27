AUD/USD
The Australian dollar accelerates lower in early European session on Tuesday, driven by risk aversion on further drop in Chinese stocks.
The situation with Covid-19 is mixed, as Victoria state is about to ease measures but New South Wales records new virus cases that continues to sour the sentiment and weigh on risk-sensitive Aussie dollar.
The picture on daily chart suggests that larger bears remain in play, following multiple failure of recovery attempt to break above falling 10DMA (0.7378) and today’s fresh weakness, which signals an end of brief correction from new multi-month low at 0.7289 (July 21).
Daily moving averages are in full bearish setup and momentum is heading south, deeply in the negative territory, maintaining negative signals.
Violation of 0.7289 low would signal bearish continuation and open way towards target at 0.7231 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.6991/0.8007 upleg/200WMA).
Falling 10 DMA marks solid resistance, followed by descending 20DMA (0.7430), with clear break here to ease bearish pressure. Investors focus on Wednesday’s end of Fed policy meeting to get more ideas about central bank’s next steps.
Res: 0.7378; 0.7397; 0.7409; 0.7430.
Sup: 0.7330; 0.7289; 0.7254; 0.7231.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7468
- R2 0.7429
- R1 0.7407
- PP 0.7368
-
- S1 0.7346
- S2 0.7308
- S3 0.7285
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays sluggish around 1.1800, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1800, mostly unchanged on a day, heading into Tuesday’s European open. In doing so, the major currency pair fails to hold the week-start optimism virus news and pre-data/events caution defends the US dollar bulls.
GBP/USD: Bulls struggle above 1.3820
GBP/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday in the early European session. The pair recorded a rally of almost 100 pips on Monday. Additional gains for the pair envisioned if price breaks 1.3830. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a bullish bias.
Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
Dogecoin to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price thrilled investors after posting a 17% surge on July 26. Following the swing high, DOGE has wiped out most of those gains as it retraces.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...