AUD/USD Outlook: Flirts with the lower end of the recent trading range, focus shifts to RBA

AUD/USD witnessed selling for the second straight session on Friday amid resurgent USD demand.

A softer risk tone, mostly upbeat US macro data, month-end flow provided a goodish lift to the USD.

Investors now seemed reluctant and move on the sidelines ahead of the RBA decision on Tuesday.

The AUD/USD pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the 0.7815-20 supply zone and witnessed heavy on the last trading day of the week. The downward momentum dragged the pair to one-week lows and was exclusively sponsored by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. As investors digested the Fed's message, a generally softer risk tone assisted the safe-haven USD to recover further from the lowest level since February 26.

The global risk sentiment took a hit after the official Chinese PMI for April indicated the slowing pace of growth in the manufacturing sector. The data added to the market worries that the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil could derail the global economic recovery from the pandemic. This, in turn, drove some haven flows towards the greenback and exerted pressure on the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

The intraday USD buying picked up pace following the release of mostly upbeat US macro releases and was further supported by month-end flow into the London fix. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that the annual Core PCE Price Index accelerated to 1.8% in March from 1.4% previous. Additional details revealed that Personal Income surged surge 21.1%, while Personal Spending increases by 4.2% during the reported month.

That said, expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period acted as a headwind for the USD. Nevertheless, the pair ended in the red for the second consecutive session, though lacked any follow-through selling and continued showing some resilience below the 0.7700 mark. Investors now reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the RBA monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the major. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to produce some trading opportunities around the major on the first day of a new week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, repeated failures near the 0.7815-20 hurdle constitute the formation of a bearish multiple-tops on short-term charts. The pattern, however, is not complete until key support near the 0.7700 round-figure mark is broken decisively. A convincing breakthrough will confirm a breakdown and accelerate the fall towards 0.7660. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for additional weakness and has the potential to drag the pair towards the 0.7600 mark. This is closely followed by support near the 0.7585-80 region, below which pair bears might aim to challenge April monthly swing lows, around the 0.7530 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move now seems to confront resistance near the 0.7765-70 region ahead of the 0.7800 mark and the 0.7815 multiple-tops barrier. A sustained strength beyond will negate the bearish set-up, instead shift the bias back in favour of bullish traders. This should assist the pair to surpass an intermediate hurdle near mid-0.7800s and climb further to reclaim the 0.7900 round-figure mark.