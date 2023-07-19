AUD/USD
Bears regained control on Wednesday after Tuesday’s Doji candle signaled indecision and kept the action temporarily on hold.
Extension of a pullback from 0.6894 double-top (July 13/14) generated fresh negative signal on break through Fibo support at 0.6780 (38.2% retracement of 0.6595/0.6894 rally), hitting one-week low on 0.65% drop in early European trading.
Close below 0.6894 pivot to keep the downside at risk, as bears pressure rising 10DMA (0.6757) and nearby 50% retracement at 0.6744, violation of which to confirm reversal and unmask the lower boundary of the recent range (0.6595/0.6899).
South-heading 14-d momentum, RSI and stochastic, maintain bearish pressure, though partially offset by daily MA’s still in full bullish setup.
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bears while the action stays below pivotal barriers at 0.6780/88 (broken Fibo 38.2% / July 17/18 spike lows).
Gloomy China’s economic growth outlook weighs on Aussie dollar, while traders await for fresh signals from Australia’s employment report (due early Thursday).
Res: 0.6780; 0.6788; 0.6824; 0.6837.
Sup: 0.6757; 0.6744; 0.6709; 0.6665.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.6884
- R2 0.6861
- R1 0.6836
- PP 0.6813
-
- S1 0.6788
- S2 0.6765
- S3 0.674
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
