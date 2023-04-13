AUD/USD
Australian dollar extends rally into third straight day, supported by better than expected Australia’s jobs data in March, which adds to bullish sentiment, boosted by Wednesday’s below expectations US CPI data.
Fresh advance cracks Fibo 61.8% retracement of 0.6793/0.6619 pullback and contribute to signals of higher low at 0.6619, though the action faces another significant obstacle at 0.6743 (200DMA).
Sustained break here is needed to reinforce near-term bullish structure for test of the base of thick daily cloud (0.6769), where bulls may face increased headwinds on the way to full retracement of 0.6793/0.6619 bear-leg.
Technical studies on daily chart are improving (moving averages 10/20/30 turned to bullish setup and 14-d momentum is heading north after returning to positive territory) and support the action.
Today’s close above broken daily Tenkan-sen (0.6706) is needed to keep bulls in play.
Res: 0.6743; 0.6769; 0.6779; 0.6793.
Sup: 0.6726; 0.6706; 0.6678; 0.6660.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.6801
- R2 0.6762
- R1 0.6726
- PP 0.6687
-
- S1 0.6652
- S2 0.6613
- S3 0.6577
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts first daily close above 1.1000 since March 2022 Premium
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1050 as the DXY consolidates heavy losses, below 101.00, at 1-year lows. Jobless claims data supports evidence that the US labor market is gradually weakening while wholesale inflation slowed down more than expected. US Retail Sales are due on Friday.
GBP/USD holds firm above 1.2500
GBP/USD closed Thursday above 1.2500, extending the positive daily streak. A weaker US Dollar and risk appetite across financial markets boosted the pair that looks set to open gains.
Gold: A pause in the rally, $2,075 still in sight Premium
Gold rallied further on Thursday, hitting $2,048.67 a troy ounce, its highest since March 2022. It is hovering near $2,040, looking at record highs.
Dogecoin price could rally as Elon Musk attempts to pump the meme coin, again
Dogecoin price has long benefitted from its long-time affiliation with Elon Musk, criticized by the community as it has also been alleged as a potential price manipulator. But this time, the crypto community might see through Musk's attempt at inflating DOGE.
Bad news is good news for stocks, PPI posts biggest drop in nearly 3 years.
US stocks are rallying as the economic data continues to soften and as corporate updates support the idea that the economy is gradually weakening.