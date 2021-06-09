AUD/USD
The Australian dollar remains within a narrow range for the third straight day after last week’s sharp fall was quickly reversed, keeping the price at familiar levels.
Positive signals from lower US yields were offset by a dovish stance from RBA, with expectations that inflation would remain subdued and keep loose monetary policy in play for a prolonged period of time.
Near-term action is moving within daily cloud (spanned between 0.7710 and 0.7768) with the cloud base being reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen and the upper boundary -cloud top – strengthened by daily Kijun-sen.
Break of either side would provide fresh direction signal, but rising negative momentum on daily chart and overbought stochastic suggest that near-term action remains bearishly aligned.
Investors focus on Thursday’s ECB policy meeting and US inflation data which could give more hints about interest rate expectations and generate fresh signals.
Res: 0.7752; 0.7768; 0.7797; 0.7813.
Sup: 0.7730; 0.7710; 0.7677; 0.7645.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7792
- R2 0.7779
- R1 0.7759
- PP 0.7745
-
- S1 0.7725
- S2 0.7712
- S3 0.7692
