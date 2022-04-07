AUD/USD
The Australian dollar extends steep pullback from 10-month high (0.7661, Apr 5) and pressuring key support at 0.7471 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.7165/0.7661 upleg), where a number of attacks in past two weeks failed.
The Aussie is weighed by lower commodity prices and fading risk mode, threatening break of 0.7471 pivot that would signal a top and open way for deeper drop towards supports at 0.7413 and 0.7354 (Fibo 50% and 61.8% of 0.7165/0.7661).
Daily close below cracked converged 10/20 DMA’s (0.7512/16) would add to weakening daily studies which rapidly lose negative momentum.
Tuesday’s inverted hammer on a daily chart, weekly Doji with very long upper shadow and monthly Gravestone Doji candle, contribute to negative signals.
Res: 0.7500; 0.7544; 0.7593; 0.7661.
Sup: 0.7471; 0.7436; 0.7413; 0.7390.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7689
- R2 0.7642
- R1 0.7581
- PP 0.7533
-
- S1 0.7472
- S2 0.7425
- S3 0.7364
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
