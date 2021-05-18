AUD/USD Outlook: Bulls to seize control above 0.7800 mark amid sustained USD selling

Renewed USD selling assisted AUD/USD to attract some dip-buying on Monday.

The pair got an additional boost on Tuesday following the release of RBA minutes.

A generally positive risk tone also contributed to the ongoing positive momentum.

The AUD/USD pair kicked off the new week on a downbeat note amid a softer risk tone. Investors turned cautious amid concerns over fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in some Asian countries and the imposition of new restrictive measures. This, along with underwhelming Chinese manufacturing data, exerted some downward pressure on the perceived riskier aussie. China's industrial production rose 9.8% YoY in April, down from 14.1% previous, while fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 19.9% from 25.6% recorded in March. Adding to this, retail sales fell short of market expectations and increased 17.7% YoY as against the 34.2% rise in the previous month.

The pair erased a major part of its gains recorded in the previous session, albeit managed to find decent support near the 0.7730 region amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Friday's disappointing US retail sales figures reaffirmed expectations that the Fed will keep rates low for a longer period, which continued acting as a headwind for the greenback. Even a goodish bounce in the US Treasury bond yields failed to impress the USD bulls, allowing the pair to recover over 30 pips from daily lows. The pair finally settled nearly unchanged for the day and regained positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The momentum got an additional boost after minutes of the RBA meeting held on May 4 acknowledged that the economic recovery momentum was stronger than anticipated. The minutes also mentioned that the central bank's willingness to undertake further bond purchases to assist with progress towards the goals of full employment and inflation. The Australian central bank, however, maintained its dovish outlook and reiterated that it will not hike rates until actual inflation was within its 2-3% target band, which they do not expect to meet until at least 2024. Nevertheless, bulls retained control and pushed the pair back to the 0.7800 neighbourhood.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move as the focus now shifts to Wednesday's release of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment might provide some trading impetus amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying on Monday and the subsequent positive move support prospects for an extension of the recent bounce from sub-0.7700 levels. A sustained move beyond the 0.7800 mark will reaffirm the positive outlook and push the pair back towards the 0.7840-60 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards reclaiming the 0.7900 mark for the first time since February. The momentum could further get extended towards the 0.7965-70 intermediate hurdle before bulls eventually aim to conquer the key 0.8000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 0.7770-65 horizontal level now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 0.7725-20 region. This is closely followed by the 0.7700-0.7690 support, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive bias. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 0.7660 resistance breakpoint, now turned support, and accelerate the fall to challenge the 0.7600 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the 0.7575 area ahead of YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region touched on April 1.