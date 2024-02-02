Share:

AUD/USD climbs back closer to the weekly peak amid a modest USD downtick.

Geopolitical risk and China’s economic to cap any further gains for the Aussie.

Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US NFP report.

The AUD/USD pair builds on the overnight rebound from the vicinity of the 0.6500 psychological mark, or its lowest level since November 20 and gains some follow-through traction on the last day of the week. The momentum lifts spot prices closer to the 0.6600 round figure during the early European session and is sponsored by a softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD). Despite the Federal Reserve's (Fed) less dovish outlook on interest rates and higher-for-longer narrative, the markets are still pricing in a steep series of rate cuts this year. Furthermore, diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave have accelerated, boosting investors' confidence. This is evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which is seen undermining the safe-haven Greenback and benefitting the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD).

The Qatari foreign ministry announced on Thursday evening that Hamas has received its first proposal for an extended pause to the fighting in Gaza in exchange for releasing the remaining hostages, though has not yet responded to it. The risk of a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East remains in the wake of the planned US strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to the killing of three American soldiers by a drone in Jordan. This, along with continued weakness in the Chinese economy, should keep a lid on the latest optimism. Apart from this, expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) tightening cycle is over and that the next move would be down might cap the Aussie. The bets were lifted by soft consumer and producer inflation data released this week, which ramped up expectations that prices will fall at an accelerated pace in the coming months.

Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the release of the US monthly employment details, due later during the early North American session. The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 180K jobs in January, down from the previous month’s reading of 216K. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to edge higher to 3.8% from 3.7% in December, while Average Hourly Earnings growth is seen holding steady at the 4.1% YoY rate during the reported month. Nevertheless, the crucial jobs data should provide cues about the Fed's policy path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term and provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Meanwhile, spot prices, at current levels, seem poised to register modest weekly gains and snap a four-week losing streak.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, spot prices showed some resilience below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Thursday and managed to defend the 0.6500 mark. The said handle should now act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of a well-established downtrend witnessed over the past month or so. Given that oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are still holding in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 0.6465 support zone. The downward trajectory could extend further towards testing the 0.6400 round figure en route to the 0.6340-0.6335 region, or the November 2023 swing low.

On the flip side, bulls need to wait for a sustained breakout through the 0.6620-0.6625 supply zone before placing fresh bets. The subsequent move-up has the potential to lift the AUD/USD pair to the 50-day SMA resistance near mid-0.6600s. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 0.6685 area and the 0.6700 round-figure mark, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the AUD/USD pair has bottomed out and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.

AUD/USD daily chart