- AUD/USD climbs back closer to the weekly peak amid a modest USD downtick.
- Geopolitical risk and China’s economic to cap any further gains for the Aussie.
- Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US NFP report.
The AUD/USD pair builds on the overnight rebound from the vicinity of the 0.6500 psychological mark, or its lowest level since November 20 and gains some follow-through traction on the last day of the week. The momentum lifts spot prices closer to the 0.6600 round figure during the early European session and is sponsored by a softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD). Despite the Federal Reserve's (Fed) less dovish outlook on interest rates and higher-for-longer narrative, the markets are still pricing in a steep series of rate cuts this year. Furthermore, diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave have accelerated, boosting investors' confidence. This is evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which is seen undermining the safe-haven Greenback and benefitting the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD).
The Qatari foreign ministry announced on Thursday evening that Hamas has received its first proposal for an extended pause to the fighting in Gaza in exchange for releasing the remaining hostages, though has not yet responded to it. The risk of a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East remains in the wake of the planned US strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to the killing of three American soldiers by a drone in Jordan. This, along with continued weakness in the Chinese economy, should keep a lid on the latest optimism. Apart from this, expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) tightening cycle is over and that the next move would be down might cap the Aussie. The bets were lifted by soft consumer and producer inflation data released this week, which ramped up expectations that prices will fall at an accelerated pace in the coming months.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the release of the US monthly employment details, due later during the early North American session. The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 180K jobs in January, down from the previous month’s reading of 216K. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to edge higher to 3.8% from 3.7% in December, while Average Hourly Earnings growth is seen holding steady at the 4.1% YoY rate during the reported month. Nevertheless, the crucial jobs data should provide cues about the Fed's policy path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term and provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Meanwhile, spot prices, at current levels, seem poised to register modest weekly gains and snap a four-week losing streak.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, spot prices showed some resilience below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Thursday and managed to defend the 0.6500 mark. The said handle should now act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of a well-established downtrend witnessed over the past month or so. Given that oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are still holding in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 0.6465 support zone. The downward trajectory could extend further towards testing the 0.6400 round figure en route to the 0.6340-0.6335 region, or the November 2023 swing low.
On the flip side, bulls need to wait for a sustained breakout through the 0.6620-0.6625 supply zone before placing fresh bets. The subsequent move-up has the potential to lift the AUD/USD pair to the 50-day SMA resistance near mid-0.6600s. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 0.6685 area and the 0.6700 round-figure mark, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the AUD/USD pair has bottomed out and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
AUD/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0800 area as USD rallies on upbeat US jobs report
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to the 1.0800 area on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls surged 353,000 in January, surpassing the market expectation of 180,00 and fuelling a rally in the USD.
GBP/USD plummets to daily lows near 1.2650
The selling pressure in the risk complex gathers extra steam and forces GBP/USD to drop to the lower end of the daily range near 1.2650. The impressive January jobs report from the US provides a boost to the USD ahead of the weekend.
Gold slumps below $2,040 as US yields on upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls
Following a quiet European session, Gold turned south and declined toward $2,030 on Friday, erasing a large portion of its weekly gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4% after strong US jobs report and weighs on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin could see a bullish surge as on-chain metrics hint recovery
Bitcoin price tests resistance at $43,000, recovering from a week-long slump. Bitcoin on-chain metrics signal a likelihood of a BTC price rally. BTC profit-taking by whales has declined, paving the way for extended price gains.
Week ahead – RBA decision and US data on the menu
Dollar cannot sustain Fed-fueled advance, will ISM data help? Reserve Bank of Australia could abandon its tightening bias. Crucial data releases also from China, Canada, and New Zealand.