AUD/USD Outlook: Bulls need to wait for strength beyond 100-day SMA before placing fresh bets

- AUD/USD lacks firm intraday direction and remains confined in a narrow range on Tuesday.
- Reduced Fed rate cut bets and elevated US bond yields underpin the USD, capping the pair.
- The upbeat market could lend support and limit the downside for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair continues struggling to capitalize on the overnight strong move up and oscillates in a range around the 0.6600 mark during the early part of the European session on Tuesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait on the sidelines for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut path before placing fresh directional bets. Hence, the focus will remain to the release of the US consumer inflation figures for March, which, along with the FOMC meeting minutes, should provide some impetus to the major.
In the meantime, the upbeat US monthly Nonfarm Payrolls employment details (NFP) released on Friday, along with the recent hawkish remarks by Fed officials, suggested that the central bank could delay cutting interest rates. the current market pricing indicates a 50% chance that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at the June policy meeting , according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool. The expectations were reaffirmed by comments from Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, saying that the central bank cannot stop short on the fight against inflation, which is still running around 3%.
Separately, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee acknowledged on Monday that the US economy remains strong, but the central bank must determine how long to be restrictive on monetary policy without damaging the economy. Nevertheless, hawkish expectations lifted the US Treasury bond yields to their highest level since late November, which acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, persistently weak consumer sentiment indicators contribute to capping the upside for the Australian Dollar (AUD).
In fact, the Australia Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index declined to 82.4 in April, underscoring a prolonged period of pessimism. That said, doubts about the need for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest rates in 2024, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, continues to lend some support to the risk-sensitive Aussie and lends some support to the AUD/USD pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution before confirming that a one-week-old uptrend has run its course and placing fresh bearish bets.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has struggled to make it through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for an eventual breakout through the said barrier. That said, any subsequent move-up is likely to attract sellers near the 0.6630-0.6635 supply zone, which, in turn, might cap spot prices near the March monthly swing high, around the 0.6665-0.6670 region. Some follow-through buying, however, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift the pair beyond the 0.6700 mark, towards the next relevant hurdle near the 0.6725-0.6730 area.
On the flip side, the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 0.6545 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by the 0.6500 psychological mark. and the 0.6480 region, or a nearly one-month low touched last week. A convincing break below the latter should pave the way for additional losses and drag the AUD/USD pair back towards the YTD low, around the 0.6445-0.6440 region touched in February. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the 0.6400 mark en route to the next relevant support near the 0.6355-0.6350 zone.
AUD/USD daily chart
