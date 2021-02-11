AUD/USD Outlook: Bulls hold the upper hand until aussie trades above 0.7700 mark

The USD remained depressed and assisted AUD/USD to regain traction on Thursday.

The upbeat market mood, Powell’s dovish comments undermined the safe-haven USD.

A sustained move beyond mid-0.7700s is needed to confirm a near-term bullish bias.

The AUD/USD pair witnessed a modest pullback from two-week tops and ended in the red, snapping three consecutive days of the winning streak on Wednesday. The early uptick was supported by the emergence of fresh selling around the US dollar, which lost some additional ground following the release of softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI eased to 1.4% YoY rate from 1.6% and missed consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 1.5%. Adding to this, the core CPI also missed market expectations and remained flat MoM during the reported month.

The bond market reacted strongly to the softer readings and led to a dramatic turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, which further weighed on the greenback. The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was offset by some weakness in the US equity markets. The cautious mood undermined the perceived riskier Australian dollar and exerted some downward pressure on the major. That said, optimism over a strong global economic recovery weakened demand for the safe-haven greenback and helped limit any further losses, rather assisted the pair to regain traction on Thursday.

The progress in the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and expectations for a massive US fiscal spending plan remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment. Investors' confidence got an additional boost after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that easy policy is going to stay there for a long time. In prepared remarks for a webcast to the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday, Powell said that the job market is far from fully recovered and that the Fed isn't considering raising interest rates from the current near-zero levels.

The aussie was further supported by the Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy's positive comments, saying that the economy is recovering faster than expected. Adding to this, the Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations for February edged higher to 3.7% from 3.4% prior and expected. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by rather downbeat headlines related to talks between the US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices and said that a free and open Indo-Pacific was a priority. On the other hand, Xi warned that a confrontation would be a ‘disaster’ for both nations.

Nevertheless, the pair, so far, has managed to hold with modest intraday gains and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair this week confirmed a near-term bullish breakout through a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance. However, the lack of strong follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the overnight swing highs, around the 0.7755 region, before positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair might then aim to reclaim the 0.7800 round-figure mark before eventually darting to YTD tops, around the 0.7820 region touched on January 6.

On the flip side, the mentioned trend-line resistance breakpoint, currently around the 0.7715 region, might act as immediate support. This is closely followed by the 0.7700 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide towards the 0.7660 support zone. Some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further positive move and turn the pair vulnerable to retest sub-0.7600 levels.