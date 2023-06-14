AUD/USD
Australian dollar remains bid in Asia / early Europe on Wednesday, underpinned by weaker dollar and rise in Dalian iron ore.
Bulls cracked the lower boundary of strong resistance zone at 0.6807/18 (50% retracement of 0.7157/0.6458 / May 10 high) on Tuesday but was unable to break on the first attempt.
Daily studies are firmly bullish but overbought which may produce additional headwinds and make attempts through pivotal barriers more difficult, however, FOMC decision is likely to be key driver today.
The Fed is widely expected to pull the brake and keep interest rates unchanged for the first time in more than one year of aggressive policy tightening.
Market observers expect a pause in rate raising cycle but with hawkish rhetoric, while focus will be on central bank’s forward guidance, which is likely to determine greenback’s short-term fate.
Sustained break of 0.6807/18 pivots would open way for fresh extension towards 0.6890/0.6915 Fibo 61.8% / weekly cloud top).
Broken 100DMA and Fibo 38.2% offer initial supports at 0.6731/25, followed by converged 10/200DMA’s (0.6689) which are about to form a golden-cross.
Res: 0.6818; 0.6864; 0.6890; 0.6915.
Sup: 0.6761; 0.6725; 0.6689; 0.6668.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.6872
- R2 0.684
- R1 0.6803
- PP 0.677
-
- S1 0.6734
- S2 0.6702
- S3 0.6665
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Markets are always looking to the future – and the Fed's dot plot is something investors can cling to foresee its next moves. The Fed’s figures can be read by algorithms, triggering a response that is fast and furious.