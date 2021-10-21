AUD/USD
The Australian dollar eases on Thursday, following strong bullish acceleration in past two days, as bulls started to lose traction on approach to key barriers at 0.7556/63 (50% retracement of 0.8007/0.7106 downtrend / 200DMA).
Bulls remain firmly in play on daily and weekly chart, signaling further advance, with brief corrections expected to provide better buying opportunities.
Break above former recovery high (0.7478, Sep 3) looks for weekly close above this level to complete failure swing pattern on weekly chart and spark fresh acceleration higher, with close above 0.7556/63 pivots to confirm signal.
Bull-cross of 10/100DMA (0.7401) additionally supports the action, with extended dips to find ground here and keep bulls in play.
Res: 0.7556; 0.7563; 0.7599; 0.7616.
Sup: 0.7465; 0.7401; 0.7378; 0.7360.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7598
- R2 0.7561
- R1 0.7538
- PP 0.7501
-
- S1 0.7479
- S2 0.7442
- S3 0.7419
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.