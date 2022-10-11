AUD/USD
The Australian dollar extend the bear-leg from Oct 4 lower top (0.6547) into sixth straight day, hitting the lowest since Apr 2020, in early Tuesday’s trading.
Broad risk-off mode on economic uncertainty and growing geopolitical tensions keep the Aussie under pressure, with bad news from China, adding to negative picture.
The latest data showed that China’s services sector contracted for the first time in four months, a surge of new Covid infection cases has been registered in some areas and the United States announced the new package of export restrictions towards China, which together contributed to weakening sentiment.
Fresh bears face headwinds from oversold daily studies, with limited upticks (ideally to be capped under 0.6400 zone) to offer better levels to re-enter larger bearish market for extension towards targets at 0.6098/0.6000 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.5509/0.8007 rally / psychological).
Caution on break above 10DMA (0.6426) that would slow bears and expose pivotal barriers at 0.6530/50 zone (falling 20DMA / lower platform), violation of which would signal stronger correction.
Res: 0.6305; 0.6363; 0.6426; 0.6526.
Sup: 0.6247; 0.6200; 0.6098; 0.6000.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.6469
- R2 0.6424
- R1 0.6363
- PP 0.6319
-
- S1 0.6257
- S2 0.6213
- S3 0.6152
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.1050 after UK data, BOE announcement
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1050 in early European trading. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5% in August from 3.6%. BOE announced intention to purchase index-linked gilts. Risk-aversion keeps the upside capped in cable.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 0.9700 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 0.9700 in early European morning, as the US dollar trades firmer alongside the Treasury yields amid a broad risk-aversion. Recession fears and aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpin the dollar.
Gold eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700
Gold price remains pressured near one-week low, pokes $1,960 key support. Firmer DXY, yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful ahead of the Fed Minutes, US CPI. Downside appears more compelling as gold fade corrective bound off the yearly low.
Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive
Polkadot price shows a full-fledged bearish continuation pattern that could trigger a steep decline if buyers do not intervene. If, as expected, bulls fail to step in, investors should prepare for a sharp correction for DOT.
War, COVID-19, US-China tensions, inflation, market panic
Risk sentiment is morose with the escalating tensions in Ukraine, rising Covid cases in China, mounting tensions between US and China, and the selloff in US and other treasuries.