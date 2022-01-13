AUD/USD
Aussie holds firmly in green for the third straight day, lifted by weaker US dollar, after more cautious than expected tone from Fed chief Powell disappointed investors.
Bulls probe above 0.73 level following Wednesday’s 1.04% acceleration, boosted by bullish signal, generated on close above the top of thick daily cloud (0.7274, also 50% retracement of 0.7555/ 0.6993 descend).
Bullish daily techs support the advance, with Wednesday’s close above previous recovery peak (0.7277) posted on Dec 31, signaling higher low at 0.7129 (Jan 7) and continuation of recovery from 0.6993 (2021 low, posted on Dec 3).
Bullseye targets at 0.7340/80 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.7555/0.6993 / Fibo 38.2% of 0.8007/0.6993) with extension towards 200DMA (0.7425)not ruled out, as formation of bullish engulfing pattern on the weekly chart adds to positive signals. Cloud top now offers solid support which is expected to hold and keep bulls intact.
Res: 0.7340; 0.7380; 0.7400; 0.7425.
Sup: 0.7286; 0.7274; 0.7232; 0.7208.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7415
- R2 0.7354
- R1 0.7322
- PP 0.7261
-
- S1 0.7228
- S2 0.7167
- S3 0.7135
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1450 after US data
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1450 in the early American session on Thursday as the greenback struggles to find demand after US data. The annual PPI edged higher to 9.7% in December and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.
Gold continues to fluctuate in daily range above $1,820
Gold is moving sideways in a relatively narrow range above $1,820 on Thursday. Although the dollar is having a tough time finding demand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat above 1.7%, limiting XAU/USD's upside for the time being.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla
Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded.