A modest USD uptick prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Friday.

Rising US bond yields, upbeat NFP report provided a modest lift to the USD.

The risk-on mood helped limit losses for the aussie ahead of RBA on Tuesday.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from 2021 lows and edged lower amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions on Friday. The US dollar was back in demand on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields, which was seen as a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the major. The greenback got an additional boost following the release of the blockbuster US monthly jobs report, which showed that the US economy added 916K new jobs in March. This marked the third consecutive month of growth in employment and the largest gain since last August. Adding to this, February's reading was also revised higher to 468K as against 379K reported previously and the unemployment rate fell to 6.0% from 6.2% previous.

The explosion in hiring was led by the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the gradual reopening of the economy. This, along with the Biden administration's planned stimulus of more than $2 trillion, spurred economic optimism as well as inflation fears. This, in turn, fueled speculations that the Fed may raise interest rates sooner than anticipated and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back above the 1.70% threshold. Hence, the key focus will remain on Wednesday's release of the FOMC meeting minutes and a scheduled speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.

Meanwhile, the negative factor, to some extent, was offset by a generally positive risk tone. This was evident from a bullish trading sentiment around the equity markets, which helped limit any further losses for the perceived riskier aussie, rather assisted the pair to edge higher during the Asian session on Monday. Investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and might prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of the RBA monetary policy decision on Tuesday. In the meantime, Monday's release of the US ISM Services PMI will be looked upon for some trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the recent head-and-shoulders pattern breakdown favours bearish traders. The pair’s inability to capitalize on the move adds credence to the bearish outlook and supports prospects for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the key 0.8000 psychological mark, or three-year tops touched on February 25. Hence, any further positive move might continue to attract some selling near the 0.7660-65 region, or the pattern neckline support breakpoint.

On the flip side, renewed weakness below the 0.7600 mark now seems to find some support near the 0.7565-60 region. This is followed by YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a further decline. The pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the key 0.7500 psychological mark and aim to test the next relevant support near the 0.7460 region.