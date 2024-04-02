AUD/USD struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and languishes near a one-month low.

Reduced bets for a June Fed rate cut continue to underpin the USD and act as a headwind.

The RBA March meeting minutes revealed a dovish tone and contributed to capping the pair.

The AUD/USD pair ticks higher on Tuesday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move beyond the 0.6500 psychological mark and languishes near a one-month low touched the previous day. The upbeat Chinese manufacturing data released on Monday signalled that recovery in the world's second-largest economy is gaining traction. This, in turn, provides an additional boost to copper prices, which, in turn, lends support to the resources-linked Australian Dollar (AUD). The upside, however, remains capped in the wake of the dovish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes, which showed that policymakers did not consider the case for an interest rate hike in March.

Apart from this, some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying further contributes to capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, has advanced to its highest level since February 14 in the wake of doubt over whether the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates three times in 2024. Data released on Monday showed that the US manufacturing sector registered growth in March for the first time since September 2022. This forced investors to scale back their bets on total rate cuts this year to 69 basis points (bps), lower than the Fed's projected 75 bps and triggered a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields.

The yield on the rate-sensitive two-year and the benchmark 10-year US government bonds climbed to a two-week peak. This, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, underpins the safe-haven Greenback and caps the upside for the risk-sensitive Aussie. Market participants now look to the US economic docket – featuring the release of JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders data later during the early North American session. Apart from this, speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members will drive the USD demand and produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent fall along a downward-sloping channel extends from the March swing high points to a well-established short-term bearish trend. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone, validating the bearish outlook for the AUD/USD pair. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards challenging the YTD low, around the 0.6445-0.6440 region touched in February, looks like a distinct possibility. The subsequent slide has the potential to drag spot prices further towards the 0.6400 round figure en route to the next relevant support near the 0.6355-0.6350 zone.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move beyond the 0.6500 psychological mark is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 0.6540-0.6545 confluence, comprising the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the top end of the descending channel. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the AUD/USD pair to reclaim the 0.6600 round figure. The momentum could get extended further, though runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the March monthly swing high, around the 0.6665-0.6670 zone. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively might shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders and pave the way for a further appreciating move.