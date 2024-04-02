- AUD/USD struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and languishes near a one-month low.
- Reduced bets for a June Fed rate cut continue to underpin the USD and act as a headwind.
- The RBA March meeting minutes revealed a dovish tone and contributed to capping the pair.
The AUD/USD pair ticks higher on Tuesday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move beyond the 0.6500 psychological mark and languishes near a one-month low touched the previous day. The upbeat Chinese manufacturing data released on Monday signalled that recovery in the world's second-largest economy is gaining traction. This, in turn, provides an additional boost to copper prices, which, in turn, lends support to the resources-linked Australian Dollar (AUD). The upside, however, remains capped in the wake of the dovish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes, which showed that policymakers did not consider the case for an interest rate hike in March.
Apart from this, some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying further contributes to capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, has advanced to its highest level since February 14 in the wake of doubt over whether the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates three times in 2024. Data released on Monday showed that the US manufacturing sector registered growth in March for the first time since September 2022. This forced investors to scale back their bets on total rate cuts this year to 69 basis points (bps), lower than the Fed's projected 75 bps and triggered a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields.
The yield on the rate-sensitive two-year and the benchmark 10-year US government bonds climbed to a two-week peak. This, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, underpins the safe-haven Greenback and caps the upside for the risk-sensitive Aussie. Market participants now look to the US economic docket – featuring the release of JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders data later during the early North American session. Apart from this, speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members will drive the USD demand and produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent fall along a downward-sloping channel extends from the March swing high points to a well-established short-term bearish trend. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone, validating the bearish outlook for the AUD/USD pair. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards challenging the YTD low, around the 0.6445-0.6440 region touched in February, looks like a distinct possibility. The subsequent slide has the potential to drag spot prices further towards the 0.6400 round figure en route to the next relevant support near the 0.6355-0.6350 zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful positive move beyond the 0.6500 psychological mark is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 0.6540-0.6545 confluence, comprising the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the top end of the descending channel. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the AUD/USD pair to reclaim the 0.6600 round figure. The momentum could get extended further, though runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the March monthly swing high, around the 0.6665-0.6670 zone. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively might shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders and pave the way for a further appreciating move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0800 after US PMI data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0800 in the American session on Wednesday. The ISM Services PMI came in worse than expected and weighed on the USD despite the upbeat ADP employment figures.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2650 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD turned north and advanced toward 1.2650 following a quiet European session. The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness following the disappointing PMI data and improving risk mood helps the pair gather momentum on Wednesday.
Gold approaches $2,300 amid broad USD weakness
Gold reversed its direction and rose above $2,280 after correcting lower toward $2,260 in the European session. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provide a boost to XAU/USD despite rising US T-bond yields.
Ethereum consolidates after decline as Coinbase analysts raise concerns about “hidden risks” of restaking
Ethereum's price has been consolidating since the recent crypto market correction weakened the bullish sentiments of traders. Coinbase analysts have warned of the risks that restaking protocols carry.
Eurozone inflation drop is encouraging, but don’t expect an April rate cut
Inflation in the eurozone came in lower than expected at 2.4% in March, down from 2.6% in February. Core inflation also fell from 3.1 to 2.9%. This better-than-expected reading boosts chances of ECB rate cuts.