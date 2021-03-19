AUD/USD witnessed a turnaround from monthly tops amid resurgent USD demand on Thursday.

Disappointing aussie retail sales, US-China tensions, softer risk tone further weighed on the pair.

Retreating US bond yields held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and extended some support.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Thursday's upbeat aussie jobs report-led positive move and retreated around 100 pips from monthly tops amid resurgent US dollar demand. Despite the fact that the Fed downplayed expectations for an earlier rate hike, investors seem convinced that the rapid pace of improvement in the economic conditions warrants faster normalisation of monetary policy. The upbeat outlook for the US economy was reaffirmed by the Fed's new projections, anticipating a V-shaped recovery this year and the strongest growth in nearly four decades.

Moreover, the Fed did not pose any challenges or showed discomfort from the recent surge in long-term borrowing cost. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a more than one-year high level of 1.754% and provided a strong lift to the USD. Another sell-off in the US fixed income market and a slump in crude oil prices spooked investors. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from the overnight fall in the US equity markets. The risk-off mood was seen as another factor that benefitted the safe-haven greenback and drove flows away from the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

The pair extended the pullback through the Asian session on Friday and was further pressured by disappointing aussie retail sales figures, which unexpectedly declined by 1.1% in February. Apart from this, a fiery start of the first high-level US-China talks underscored the level of bilateral tension and also acted as a headwind for the China-proxy aussie. However, a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and helped limit any further losses, at least for the time being.

Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the US bond yields dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to find acceptance above the 0.7835-40 supply zone and the subsequent fall might have shifted the bias back in favour of bearish traders. However, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below strong horizontal support near the 0.7700 mark before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the decline to retest monthly swing lows, around the 0.7620 region. This is closely followed by the 0.7600 mark and 100-day SMA support near the 0.7580 zone. A convincing break below should pave the way for a slide towards challenging the key 0.7500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move might now confront stiff resistance and seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.7800 mark. This should continue to cap the pair near the 0.7835-40 strong barrier, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias. Bulls might then aim to reclaim the 0.7900 mark before eventually lifting the pair further towards the recent daily closing highs resistance near the 0.7965-70 region en-route the 0.8000 mark.