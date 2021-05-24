AUD/USD Outlook: Bears await a break below head & shoulders neckline support

Resurgent USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on the last day of the week.

The risk-on mood capped gains for the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the pair.

The head & shoulders neckline support should continue to act as a key pivotal point for traders.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and came under some fresh selling pressure on the last trading day of the week. The intraday slide back closer to the lower end of the pair's weekly trading range was exclusively sponsored by a goodish US dollar rebound from multi-month lows. The USD was back in demand in reaction to encouraging data, which indicated that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a record-setting pace in May. In fact, the IHS Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI both reached new series highs during the reported month and came in at 61.5 and 70.1, respectively.

The report further indicated that price pressures continued to increase sharply. Against the backdrop of hawkish FOMC minutes, the data further convinced investors that the Fed could taper its stimulus sooner rather than later and provided a goodish lift to the greenback. That said, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets held traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven USD. The risk-on mood was evident from an extended rally in the global equity markets, which extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie and assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying during the Asian session on Monday.

The pair once again managed to rebound from the vicinity of the 0.7700 mark and was last seen trading near the top end of its intraday trading range. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the major. Apart from this, traders might further take cues from scheduled speeches by the Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, due later during the North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend the 0.7700 mark, which represents the neckline support of a bearish head & shoulder pattern formation on the daily chart. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's near-term trajectory. A sustained breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for some meaningful near-term downside. Some follow-through selling below the monthly swing lows, around the 0.7675 region will reaffirm the negative bias and drag the pair back towards the 0.7600 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 0.7500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move might now confront immediate resistance near the 0.7760 region. This is followed by the 0.7800 round-figure mark and the 0.7815-20 supply zone. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barriers will negate the bearish set-up and trigger some aggressive short-covering move. The pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7840-45 region and make a fresh attempt to reclaim the 0.7900 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 0.7965-70 region en-route the key 0.8000 psychological mark, or three-year tops touched in February.