AUD/USD
Risk-sensitive Aussie dollar continues to benefit from improved sentiment that lifted stocks and deflated dollar.
Fresh advance in early Monday extends last Friday’s 1.2% rally (the biggest daily gain since Aug 10) and probe again through pivotal barrier at 0.6866 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.7136/0.6899 / 20DMA).
Sustained break here will generate fresh positive signal in addition to Friday’s bullish engulfing pattern that would open way for further correction through 55DMA (0.6891) and test of next key levels at 0.6911/17 (daily cloud base / daily Kijun-sen).
Despite improved conditions, caution is still required as bearish momentum is strengthening again on daily chart after recent ascend failed to break into positive territory that warns of possible recovery stall, initial signal of which could be expected on repeated failure to close above 0.6866 pivot.
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bulls as long as action stays above broken 10DMA (0.6804) though the downside would remain vulnerable while 0.6866 barrier resists attacks.
Res: 0.6866; 0.6891; 0.6917; 0.6956.
Sup: 0.6824; 0.6804; 0.6791; 0.6744.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7031
- R2 0.6954
- R1 0.6899
- PP 0.6822
-
- S1 0.6766
- S2 0.669
- S3 0.6634
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0200 as US dollar correction stalls
EUR/USD is pulling back from the 1.0200 level in the European trading hours, as the US dollar bears take a breather despite the risk-on sentiment. Hawkish ECB signals keep EUR bulls supported.
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.1650 amid disappointing UK data, risk flows
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1650, having faced rejection at 1.1700. Investors assess the downbeat UK GDP and industrial data amid growing recession risks. The US dollar pauses its correction, as the focus shifts to inflation data. A 75 bps Sept Fed rate hike appears fully priced in.
Gold jumps closer to Friday’s swing high amid notable USD supply
Gold attracts some dip-buying near the $1,712 area on Monday and turns positive for the second straight day. The XAU/USD refreshes its daily high, around the $1,726-$1,727, and moves back closer to a one-and-half-week high touched on Friday.
Bitcoin traders play waiting game ahead of CPI data and the Merge
Bitcoin price witnessed a slow recovery from its slump as investors waited for the release of CPI data. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness a reversal of its downtrend once there is a successful completion of the Merge.
US August CPI ahead of Fed meeting
Tomorrow is likely to be one of the most important days for the markets this week, because we get some crucial data ahead of the FOMC meeting next week. To make matters more interesting, the Fed is already in its blackout period.