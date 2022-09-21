AUD/USD
Aussie stands at the back foot on risk aversion and expectations for aggressive Fed Aussies falls to the lowest since June 2020 on Wednesday, under fresh pressure from stronger dollar as geopolitical situation is worsening and traders migrate into safety and lower prices of commodities.
Daily techs maintain negative momentum and moving averages are if full bearish setup, underpinning negative stance.
All eyes are on Fed, with widely expected 75 basis points hike to maintain dollar’s strength, but more hawkish than expected central bank’s stance would accelerate larger bears through June 2020 low at 0.6647 and risk extension towards 0.6463 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.5509/0.8007 rally).
Res: 0.6700; 0.6746; 0.6770; 0.6790.
Sup: 0.6654; 0.6616; 0.6465; 0.6463.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.6803
- R2 0.6775
- R1 0.6732
- PP 0.6704
-
- S1 0.6661
- S2 0.6633
- S3 0.659
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).