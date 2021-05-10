AUD/USD
The Australian dollar extends advance in the fourth straight day on Monday and rose to the highest since Feb 26.
Extension of Friday’s post-NFP acceleration was boosted by weaker dollar over fading hopes that the US central bank would start tightening policy earlier than expected and higher prices of metals.
Bulls eye target at 0.7894 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.8007/0.7531) the last obstacle on the way towards key 0.8000 resistance zone which was briefly touched in February, for the first time in three years.
Friday’s close above pivotal Fibo barrier at 0.7825 (61.8% of 0.8007/0.7531) generated positive signal, with near-term action being supported by bullish daily studies.
Corrective dips are expected to provide better levels to re-enter bullish action, with solid supports at 0.7825/15 (broken Fibo barrier/late Apr higher platform) to ideally contain downticks. Caution on extension below rising 10DMA (0.7774) that would put bulls on hold.
Res: 0.7894; 0.7923; 0.7956; 0.7973
Sup: 0.7849; 0.7825; 0.7815; 0.7774
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7987
- R2 0.7925
- R1 0.7885
- PP 0.7823
-
- S1 0.7782
- S2 0.772
- S3 0.768
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.