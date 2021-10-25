AUD/USD
The Australian dollar bounces on Monday after last week’s two-day pullback from new multi-week high (0.7546), inflated by fresh rise in metal’s prices.
Bulls regained traction after shallow dip but face headwinds from good offers at 0.7500 zone that caps the advance for now.
The latest action could be seen as consolidation before eventual attack at 0.7556/60 pivots (50% retracement of 0.8007/0.7106 / 200DMA) break of which is needed to signal bullish continuation.
The pair starts new week in green following gains in past three weeks that adds to bullish daily studies.
Firm break of 0.7556/60 pivots would expose next key barrier at 0.7595 (weekly clod top).
Solid support at 0.7450 (consolidation floor / broken Fibo 38.2%) needs to hold to keep bulls intact.
Res: 0.7546; 0.7560; 0.7594; 0.7616.
Sup: 0.7450; 0.7437; 0.7395; 0.7353.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7561
- R2 0.7537
- R1 0.75
- PP 0.7476
-
- S1 0.744
- S2 0.7416
- S3 0.7379
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
