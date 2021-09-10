AUD/USD
The Australian dollar regained traction on Friday and bounced to three-day high, confirming initial reversal signal., after Thursday’s Doji candle signaled that three-day pullback from new highest in nearly two months (0.7478) lost traction.
Fresh advance was underpinned by growing optimism on Biden-Xi call as two presidents discussed avoiding conflict that lifted risk-sensitive Aussie.
Bulls face strong barriers at 0.7408/11 (daily cloud base/50% retracement of 0.7478/0.7345 bear-leg) and break here would signal an end of corrective phase and reversal, with weaker US dollar on pre-weekend profit-taking.
However, risk of recovery stall is still in play, keeping the downside vulnerable.
Daily studies are mixed as falling thickening daily cloud weighs and bullish momentum is fading, partially offsetting positive signals from DMA’s (10;20;30;55) in bullish configuration and forming multiple bull-crosses.
Expect initial direction signals on break of either 0.7345 (Sep 8 low) or 0.7408 (daily cloud base).
Res: 0.7408; 0.7426; 0.7478; 0.7498.
Sup: 0.7378; 0.7345; 0.7327; 0.7308.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7443
- R2 0.7419
- R1 0.7394
- PP 0.737
-
- S1 0.7345
- S2 0.7321
- S3 0.7296
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays firmer above 1.1800 as risk-on mood weigh on USD, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD stays firmer for the second day in a row, edges higher of late. US President Joe Biden’s six-pronged strategy, Xi-Biden talks recently favored market sentiment. DXY part ways from firmer US Treasury yields, fails to cheer virus woes.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.3850 on upbeat UK Industrial Production, weak greenback
The cable is enjoying a strong Friday, continuing to gain ground after Thursday's bullish reversal. The UK released better than expected Industrial Production data for July, bullish for sterling, while the US dollar is retreating across the board ahead of US Producer Price data.
Gold battles to conquer $1,800, not a good sign for bulls
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit continued with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 round-figure mark.
El Salvador adoption of big crypto sets precedent as BTC hovers at inflection point
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after breaching the $50,000 level on September 5. The recent flash crash pushed BTC to an inflection point where it contemplates a move to either $52,672 or $42,300.
Canadian Jobs Preview: Employment sector improves but uncertainty prevails
With the Bank of Canada (BOC) sitting tight on its monetary policy settings, WTI prices holding the lower ground and COVID-19- induced economic risks lurking, will USD/CAD extend its recent uptrend?