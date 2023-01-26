AUD/USD
The AUDUSD hit new 5-month high on Thursday, following strong bullish acceleration on Wednesday, sparked by unexpected rise in consumer prices in Q4, which signals that the RBA would continue to raise interest rates in coming meetings.
Break and close above Fibo barrier at 0.7091 (61.8% of 0.7661/0.6170) on Wednesday, generated initial bullish signal, which will require verification on weekly close above this barrier (reinforced by nearby 200WMA at 0.7071).
Bulls eye immediate barrier at 0.7136 (Aug 2022 high), followed by falling 100WMA / weekly cloud top (0.7170) and May 2022 high (0.7283).
Overbought daily studies warn of limited pullback before larger bulls resume, with broken psychological 0.70 barrier reverted to solid support and reinforced by 10DMA).
Res: 0.7128; 0.7136; 0.7170; 0.7283.
Sup: 0.7071; 0.7048; 0.7000; 0.6924.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7231
- R2 0.7177
- R1 0.7141
- PP 0.7087
-
- S1 0.7051
- S2 0.6996
- S3 0.6961
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900 in early European trading. The US Dollar consolidates near multi-month lows amid weaker Treasury yields and a cautious risk tone. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on EUR/USD ahead of the critical US GDP release.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,950, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,950 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
This is the real reason Elon Musk’s Tesla did not sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla is holding onto its 9,720 Bitcoin at an average purchase cost of $32,099. Tesla has released its Q4 2022 financial report and revealed that no BTC transactions were conducted, the firm holds 9,720 Bitcoin.
US Gross Domestic Product Preview: Three reasons to expect a US Dollar-boosting outcome Premium
Recession, what recession? Fears of a downturn have been dominating the headlines in recent weeks, and the upcoming Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, to be released on Thursday at 13.30 GMT, is set to put this talk to a halt.