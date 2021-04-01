AUD/USD
The Australian dollar was among the top losers of the Asian session on Thursday, as bears extended to new 3 –1/2 month low (0.7531).
Disappointing economic data, released overnight, added to negative sentiment, boosted by expectations that the RBA will remain on hold and maintain dovish tone in its policy meeting on Apr 6.
The central bank’s board is expected to maintain its extraordinary accommodative policy and likely to push back market expectations of rate hike as early as 2022 towards 2024 at the earliest.
The Aussie is expected to remain at the back foot in such circumstances and could be lifted only by signals of a tightening well before RBA’s schedule.
Fresh bears broke below former low of Mar 25 (0.7563) and pressure Dec 22/23 lows at 0.7516 and Fibo 50% of 0.6991/0.8007 ascend), break of which would risk an extension towards 200DMA/Fibo 61.8% (0.7379).
Daily MA’s remain in full bearish setup and negative momentum continues to strengthen, supporting bears.
Broken 100DMA (0.7624) marks strong barrier which is expected cap upticks and maintain bearish bias.
Res: 0.7600; 0.7624; 0.7664; 0.7683
Sup: 0.7531; 0.7516; 0.7499; 0.7461
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7677
- R2 0.7657
- R1 0.7628
- PP 0.7608
-
- S1 0.7578
- S2 0.7558
- S3 0.7529
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.