AUD/USD

The Australian dollar holds in red for the second straight day and extends weakness after last week’s recovery was strongly rejected on Friday.

The Aussie is pressured by falling iron ore prices, Australia’s biggest export earner, and new lockdowns on outbreak of coronavirus delta variant.

Last Friday’s shooting star candle signaled stall of recovery leg from 0.7476 (June 18 low) while subsequent acceleration lower added to reversal signal.

Fresh extension o Tuesday broke below 200DMA (0.7558), with daily close below here to further weaken near-term structure and risk deeper fall.

Daily techs maintain strong bearish momentum while moving averages returned to bearish configuration, as falling 10DMA is about to form a death-cross with 200DMA and boost negative signals.

Bears eye pivotal Fibo support at 0.7529 (61.8% of 0.7476/0.7616 upleg), loss of which would confirm reversal and open way towards key supports at 0.7476 (June 18 low) and 0.7445 (top of thick ascending weekly cloud) where bears could faces strong headwinds.

Res: 0.7558; 0.7570; 0.7601; 0.7616.
Sup: 0.7529; 0.7509; 0.7476; 0.7445.

AUDUSD

Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 0.7645
    2. R2 0.7624
    3. R1 0.7597
  2. PP 0.7576
    1. S1 0.7548
    2. S2 0.7527
    3. S3 0.75

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.19 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.19 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde

EUR/USD is trading near 1.19, down on the day. Dollar strength and virus fears weigh on the pair ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech and the release of German CPI figures for June. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength

GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength

GBP/USD has slipped below 1.3850, the lowest in over a week as the dollar gains ground across the board. The BOE's dovishness and worries about rising UK covid cases are weighing on sterling.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields

XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields

Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears.

Gold News

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.

Read more

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures