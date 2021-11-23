AUD/USD
The Australian dollar fell further and hit new seven-week low in early Tuesday, after short-lived Monday’s recovery attempts.
Fresh strength of the US dollar after Jerome Powell got the second term as Fed Chair, further deflated.
The Aussie which was down almost 4% in past three weeks, pressured by risk aversion and growing hopes for Fed’s earlier-than-expected rate hike.
Diverging US and Australian rate outlook, as the US is likely to make the first hike in mid-2022 while the RBA announced it may stay on hold until 2024, added pressure on Aussie dollar.
Repeated close below pivotal Fibo support at 0.7261 (76.4% of 0.7170/0.7555), which now acts as solid resistance, following Monday’s strong rejection here.
Bears pressure supports at 0.7206/0.7194 (converged 100/200WMA’s), break of which would open way towards key support at 0.7170 (Sep 29 low).
Bearish daily studies support the action, with upticks on oversold conditions expected to offer better selling opportunities, while holding below 0.7280/0.7317 (falling 10DMA / broken Fibo 61.8%).
Res: 0.7242; 0.7261; 0.7280; 0.7317.
Sup: 0.7194; 0.7170; 0.7106; 0.7053.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7309
- R2 0.7291
- R1 0.7257
- PP 0.7239
-
- S1 0.7204
- S2 0.7186
- S3 0.7152
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes higher toward 1.1300 on upbeat German, EU PMI data
EUR/USD preserves its recovery momentum in the early European session on Tuesday and trades above 1.1260 supported by the upbeat PMI data from Germany and EU, which showed ongoing expansion in the service and manufacturing sectors' business activity. Investors now await US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 despite strong UK PMI data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time recovering above 1.3400 on Tuesday as investors eye Brexit headlines. The data from the UK showed that preliminary Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data came in above expectations in November, limiting the pair's losses for the time being.
Gold hangs near multi-week low, bears flirt with $1,800 mark
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains from a near three-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to cap gains.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
MANA shows signs that a short-term 50% upswing to $5.5 is likely. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.