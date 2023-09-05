AUD/USD
Australian dollar was sharply lower on Tuesday (down nearly 1.3% in Asian / European session), after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at 4.1% for the third consecutive month.
The RBA argued its decision by brighter outlook for pushing the inflation towards the central bank’s target, as they have a firmer grip on prices which adding to speculations that tightening cycle was over.
Aussie dollar was sold in immediate reaction and hit three-week low, pressuring key near-term support at 0.6364 (2023 low, posted on Aug 17).
Fresh bears look for eventual close below cracked Fibo support at 0.6403 (76.4% retracement of 0.6170/0.7157) after three consecutive attacks failed here.
Technical picture on daily chart is firmly bearish, with close below 0.6403 and break of recent spike low at 0.6364, to add to bearish signal and unmask 0.6170 target.
Res: 0.6403; 0.6445; 0.6488; 0.6521.
Sup: 0.6364; 0.6304; 0.6267; 0.6244.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.6515
- R2 0.6498
- R1 0.648
- PP 0.6462
-
- S1 0.6444
- S2 0.6427
- S3 0.6409
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700 as US Dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is dropping further toward 1.0700 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a renewed US Dollar uptick, helped by higher US Treasury bond yields. Traders ignore mixed EU PPI data ahead of mid-tier US economic data.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2500 as US Dollar regains poise
GBP/USD is sliding toward 1.2500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar is gaining upside traction, as risk-off flows dominate amid looming China economic risks. An upward revision to the UK Services PMI fails to impress Pound Sterling buyers.
Gold price falls to test $1,930 amid firmer US Dollar, yields
Gold price is holding lower ground near $1,930, under pressure for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress Gold buyers as US Dollar traces US Treasury bond yields higher ahead of data.
XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit
Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.
S&P 500 News: With data releases slowing, spotlight moves to software earnings
The S&P 500 experienced its best performance last week since the second full week of June. The index of the 500 largest US public companies rose 2.5% last week, mostly owing to a major rally on Tuesday, August 29.