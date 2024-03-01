AUD/USD Outlook: Acceptance below 0.6500 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bears

Share:

AUD/USD gains some positive traction amid hopes for additional stimulus measures from China.

Expectations that the RBA’s rate-hiking cycle is over should keep a lid on any meaningful upside.

Bets that the Fed will not cut rates before June favour the USD bulls and contribute to capping.

Spot prices remain on track to snap a three-week winning streak as traders look to the US data.

The AUD/USD pair attracts some buyers on Friday and moves away from a two-week low touched the previous day, though any meaningful appreciating move still seems elusive. An official survey showed that business activity in China's manufacturing sector shrank for a fifth straight month in February. This pointed to an uneven recovery in the world's second-largest economy and raises hopes that Chinese authorities will announce additional stimulus measures to boost growth, which turns out to be a key factor benefitting the China-proxy Aussie.

Meanwhile, data released on Thursday showed that Australian Retail Sales rebounded in January after a slump the previous month, though annual growth in consumer spending remained weak. Apart from this, softer domestic consumer inflation figures, which remained anchored near a two-year low in January, dampens hopes for any further interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). This might hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the Australian Dollar (AUD) and cap the currency pair, despite subdued US Dollar (USD) price action.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index showed that annual inflation in January was the lowest in three years and opens the door for an eventual rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which, in turn, caps the USD. Investors, however, seem convinced that the US central bank will wait until the June policy meeting before lowering borrowing costs. The hawkish outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the Greenback, which should further contribute to capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair.

Market participants now look forward to key US macro data scheduled for at the start of a new month, starting with the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI later during the early North American session. Apart from this, speeches by influential FOMC members and the US bond yields will drive the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the risk-sensitive Aussie. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to register heavy losses for the first time in the previous four weeks.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, a sustained break and acceptance below the 0.6500 psychological mark might expose the YTD low, around the 0.6445-0.6440 region touched in February. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent rejection slide from the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the downfall further towards the 0.6400 round figure before dropping to the next relevant support near the 0.6340-0.6330 zone.

On the flip side, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some hurdle near the 0.6525-0.6530 region. This is followed by the 0.6560-0.6565 confluence resistance, comprising the 100- and the 200-day SMAs. Some follow-through buying should lift the AUD/USD pair to the 0.6600 mark en route to the 0.6620 supply zone, which if cleared will negate any near-term negative bias and trigger a short-covering rally. Spot prices might then aim towards reclaiming the 0.6700 round figure.

AUD/USD daily chart