AUD/USD Outlook: Acceptance above 100-day SMA favours bulls, move beyond month top awaited

Share:

AUD/USD edges lower on Wednesday and erodes a part of the US CPI-inspired strong gains.

Bets that the Fed is done raising rates keep the USD depressed and lend support to the pair.

The upbeat market mood could further benefit the risk-sensitive Aussie ahead of the US data.

The AUD/USD pair reverses a modest intraday dip on Wednesday and climbs back above the 0.6500 psychological mark heading into the European session. Spot prices currently trade just below over a one-week high touched on Tuesday and continues to draw support from a combination of factors. The US Dollar (USD) is seen consolidating Tuesday's softer US consumer inflation-inspired steep decline to its lowest level since September 1 in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done raising interest rates. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment could undermine the safe-haven Greenback and lend some support to the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Tuesday that the headline US CPI was unchanged in October while the yearly rate registered its smallest rise in two years and decelerated to 3.2% from 3.7% in September. Adding to this, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, edged down from the 4.1% YoY rate to 4.0% during the reported month – marking its lowest reading since September 2021. The data, meanwhile, rules out the possibility of any further rate hikes and the broader consensus suggests that the current federal funds rate of 5.25-5.50% could be the peak of this cycle. Moreover, the markets have now started pricing in a greater chance of rate cuts by the first half of 2024,

The repricing of the Fed's rate-hike path led to the overnight steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond fell to a near two-month low, easing worries about a deeper economic downturn. Adding to this, China reported better-than-expected Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures for October, which, along with a massive liquidity injection by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), boost investors' confidence. In fact, China’s central bank injected 600 billion Yuan to shore up sluggish economic growth and encourage more lending in the country. This remains supportive of a rally across the global equity markets and favours the AUD/USD bulls.

Moving ahead, traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI), monthly Retail Sales figures and the Empire State Manufacturing Index later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight close above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since July could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought territory, validating the positive outlook for the AUD/USD pair. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying and acceptance above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-October downfall before positioning for any further gains.

In the meantime, the monthly swing high, around the 0.6520-0.6525 region, is likely to act as an immediate hurdle. A sustained strength beyond will reaffirm the positive outlook and lift the AUD/USD pair towards the 0.6580-0.6590 confluence barrier. The latter comprises the 50% Fibo. level and the 200-day SMA, which if cleared decisively will suggest that spot prices have bottomed out in the near term. The subsequent move up could push the pair further beyond the 0.6600 round-figure mark, towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.6650-0.6655 area.

On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the 0.6480 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.6450 zone. Any further decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers near the 0.6420 area or the 23.6% Fibo. level, which should act as a key pivotal point for the AUD/USD pair. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 0.6400 mark, might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and drag spot prices further towards last week's swing low, around the 0.6340-0.63352 region.