AUD/USD: next relevant support at 0.7870

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7934

The AUD/USD pair trades at its lowest in three weeks ahead of Wall Street's opening, undermined by comments from RBA Governor, Philip Lowe. While addressing to the American Chamber of Commerce in Perth, Governor Lowe suggested that the central bank could be far from considering any monetary policy tightening, by reiterating that rises in global rates do not have automatic implications for Australia. The statement highlighted the divergences with the US Fed, moreover after the hawkish stance offered mid Wednesday. The pair trades at 0.7934, not far from a recently achieved low of 0.7924, and overall poised to extend its decline, given that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators maintain their strong bearish momentum within bearish territory, now nearing oversold readings. In the same chart, the price has broken below the 200 EMA for the first time in over a month, when the slide was quickly reversed, whilst the 20 SMA gained downward momentum, currently offering a dynamic resistance around 0.7990. The pair has an immediate support at 0.7920, where it has multiple intraday highs and lows from these last weeks, followed by 0.7871, the low achieved on August 31st.

Support levels: 0.7920 0.7870 0.7835

Resistance levels: 0.7960 0.7995 0.8030

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD