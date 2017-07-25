AUD/USD: neutral-to-bullish as long as above 0.7870

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7945

The AUD/USD pair trades higher in range this Tuesday, with broad dollar's weakness but caution ahead of the Fed ruling the FX board. There were no macroeconomic news in Asia to move the market, with an intraday slide at the beginning of the day being quickly reverted on an approach to the 0.7900 threshold. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release its Q2 CPI figures, while later on the day, the Fed will unveil its latest decision, indicating some further range trading ahead of the critical events. In the meantime, a modest decline in base metals is being offset by rallying oil prices when it comes to affect the Aussie. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart maintains a neutral-to-bullish stance, as technical indicators consolidate above their mid-lines, whilst the price moves back and forth around a horizontal 20 SMA. Friday's low in the 0.7870 region is still a key support and the risk will remain towards the upside as long as the price holds above it.

Support levels: 0.7905 0.7870 0.7830

Resistance levels: 0.7985 0.8020 0.8050

