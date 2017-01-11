AUD/USD: neutral short-term, but bears still lead

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7654

AUD in wait-and-see mode ahead of Fed meeting.

Australian data released overnight support RBA's on-hold stance.

The Australian dollar trades marginally higher daily basis and when compared to its American rival, trading around 0.7680 ahead of the US opening. The pair found some support in improved market sentiment and a neutral Chinese Caixin manufacturing PMI, which resulted at 51 in October, matching market's expectations and September reading. In Australian the RBA commodity prices index came in at 9.1% in October, yearly basis, down from previous 18.3%, amid a decrease in the iron ore price, while the AIG performance of manufacturing index came in at 51.1, down from 54.2 in September, showing that economic growth in the sector eased at the beginning of Q4. No good news from Australia, which suggests the RBA will keep rates lower for longer, favoring the dominant bearish trend.

The short-term picture for the pair is neutral, as the price is barely holding above a now flat 20 SMA, which lost the bearish strength that maintained since earlier last week, while technical indicators hover around their mid-lines, with no clear directional strength. The ongoing consolidation is mostly due to the first-tier events coming from the US, starting later today with the Fed meeting and their decision. The pair would need to regain the 0.7700 level to gain further upward traction today, but bears are still in the driver's seat, looking for a break below 0.7610 to add to shorts.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7580

Resistance levels: 0.7695 0.7730 0.7775

