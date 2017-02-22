AUD/USD: Neutral

The Aud has retained a bid tone for much of the session, since the RBA governor Lowe cast doubt on any further rate cuts, and since the release of the FOMC Minutes it has spiked to a new session high of 0.7715, currently trading nearby.

The short term momentum indicators beginning to point a little higher, so further gains, towards 0.7730/50 could be on the cards. 0.7750 should provide a strong cap, but if wrong look for a run towards the November high at 0.7777. On the downside, the initial support will again arrive at 0.7675/80 and then at 0.0.7650, below which could then see a move to 0.7635 and 0.7600/10 although this seems a little doubtful. Today will look to the CAPEX figures for direction and a positive figure could see the Aud test the major resistance levels.

Economic data highlights will include:

Private Capital Expenditure (Q4)