AUD/USD: nearing critical 0.7965 resistance

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7943

The Aussie is getting some love this Monday, up against the greenback and holding near a daily high of 0.7953, where it also topped last Friday. Mayors are confined to tight intraday ranges, helped by a scarce macroeconomic calendar and as the market finishes digesting Friday central bankers' speeches, but the negative sentiment towards the American dollar remains firm in place. Heading into the month-end, AUD traders have little to care of, with the focus shifting to early September, particularly in the RBA meeting and August employment data. The Reserve Bank of Australia has made the case for keeping rates unchanged by some time now, which limits the upward potential of the pair, in spite of dollar's persistent weakness.

The pair is currently consolidating right above the 50% retracement of the latest daily decline between 0.8038 and 0.7807 at 0.7935, the immediate support. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart suggest the pair is poised to advance further, albeit the absence of upward momentum is quite evident, with indicators moving back and forth around Friday's closing levels, but also with the 20 SMA heading higher below the current level. The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned slide stands at 0.7966, a couple of pips above a relevant high from this August, and the level to break to confirm a steeper recovery during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 0.8000 0.7870 0.7840

Resistance levels: 0.7965 0.8000 0.8040

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD