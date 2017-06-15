AUD/USD: moderate decline after nice employment surprise

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7580

The AUD/USD pair is trading marginally higher daily basis, but still at multi-week highs near the 0.7600 level. Dollar´s demand in the European session erased Aussie gains achieved in Asia, following a stronger-than-expected employment report in the country. According to official figures, the unemployment rate fell to 5.5% beating expectations and despite the participation rate increased to 64.9%. The economy created 42,000 new jobs in May, well above the 10K expected, with par-time employment down, and fulltime employment soaring, up by 52.1K. The pair jumped to a daily high of 0.7613 with the news, but was unable to hold on to gains. Nevertheless, the short term picture is still positive, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 0.7560 acting as dynamic support, whilst technical indicators lost downward momentum within positive territory after correcting overbought conditions. The negative tone in equities is keeping the pair under pressure, but seems unlikely the decline could extend beyond a correction, with buying interest probably taking their chances at lower levels.

Support levels: 0.7560 0.7520 0.7490

Resistance levels: 0.7600 0.7640 0.7690

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD