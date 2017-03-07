AUD/USD: mixed data weighed on Aussie

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7660

The Aussie eases after flirting with the 0.7700 region last week, trading around 0.7660 on a dollar recovery across the board. Data coming from Australia released overnight were mixed, with the AiG Performance of Mfg Index up to 55 against previous 54.8. Inflation, according to the TD Securities Inflation report rose to 0.1% in June, from 0.0% in May, while the year-on-year figure came in at 2.3% below previous 2.8%. Building approvals came in weaker-than-expected falling by 5.6% in May surpassing market´s expectations of a 1.3% decline. Total approvals were down 19.7% from a year earlier. Still the decline in the pair can be attributed to resurging demand for the greenback, although so far, the movement seems just corrective. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains far above a bullish 20 SMA, currently acting as a dynamic support around 0.7600, whilst technical indicators have retreated within positive territory, the Momentum aiming to cross its mid-line, but the RSI still near overbought levels. Overall, the downward risk seems limited ahead of US data releases, as the pair would need to extend below 0.7575 to gain bearish traction.

Support levels: 0.7635 0.7600 0.7575

Resistance levels: 0.7680 0.7710 0.7750

