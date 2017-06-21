AUD/USD: market's mood weighs on Aussie

The AUD/USD pair is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, trading not far above a daily low 0.7549. Aussie's decline has more to do with the soft tone in equities worldwide than with dollar's demand, although Fed's officers jawboning surely helped the greenback this week. Also, weighing on the Australian currency was the Westpac Leading Index, down from 1.01% in April to 0.62% in May, somehow indicating a softer pace of growth ahead. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA is gaining slowly turning south above the current level, whilst technical indicators hold well below their mid-lines, anticipating some additional declines ahead, particularly on a break below the mentioned daily low, with scope then to extend its decline towards the 0.7490 region.

