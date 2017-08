AUD/USD: lower in range, 0.7870 still key

The AUD/USD pair fell at the beginning of the day, extending its weekly decline down to 0.7941, but better-than-expected Australian building permits helped the pair bounce modestly. Approvals recovered sharply in June after falling in the previous month, up by a seasonally adjusted 10.9%. Compared to a year earlier, building approvals were down 2.3%. The soft tone in equities, however, keeps the pair subdued. Now trading around 0.7965, the pair presents a neutral-to-bearish stance short-term, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below a now horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators remain flat within negative territory. The immediate support is 0.7935, with a more relevant one at 0.7870, where buying interest is expected to halt the slide.

