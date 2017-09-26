AUD/USD: looking to re-test August low of 0.7807

The AUSD/USD pair broke below 0.7900 for the first time this September, undermined by a retracement in gold prices which followed the European opening. Market players chose to shrug off risk-averse sentiment to add to dollar's longs after the greenback latest recovery. As commented on previous updates, the Australian macroeconomic calendar has little to offer this week, but it's a busy week in America, with multiple Fed speakers scheduled for today, included one from Fed's head, Janet Yellen. In the meantime, the pair nears 0.7870, a strong static support level, as the pair bottomed near it multiple times during the second half of August. Intraday technical readings favor a downward extension as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators maintain a strong bearish momentum near oversold readings, while more relevant, the 20 SMA kept capping advances, now accelerating south below the 200 EMA. Further declines below the mentioned 0.7870 support, could see the pair retesting August low at 0.7807.

