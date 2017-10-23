AUD/USD: looking for a retest of 0.7832, this month low
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7811
- Dollar´s strength, Chinese data weigh on Aussie.
- Short term bearish, but investors cautious.
Commodity-related currencies are the weakest this Monday, with the AUD/USD pair barely holding above the 0.7800 mark. The greenback trades higher against all of its major rivals, as hopes that the new administration will soon launch the so-long promised tax reform, kept it on demand. Adding to Aussie's weakness where macroeconomic figures coming from China, as the house price index grew in September by 6.3%, below previous 8.3%. Dollar's rally paused short-term ahead of the US opening, but the pair is bearish according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the price is developing right below the 23.6% retracement of its latest decline, after struggling a couple of times with the 38.2% retracement of the same rally during these last few days, also below a modestly bearish 20 SMA. Indicators in the mentioned time frame head lower below their mid-lines, in line with further declines ahead. The immediate support is the 0.7800 figure, with a break below it opening doors for an extension towards 0.7732, this month low.
Support levels: 0.7800 0.7770 0.7730
Resistance levels: 0.7850 0.7880 0.7910
