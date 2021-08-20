AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD broke support at 7235/25 for a sell signal targeting strong support at 7150/40. This level has held over night. Longs need stops below 7115.
NZDUSD breaks support at 6860/40, which was not a surprise, for a sell signal.
AUDJPY broke strong support at 7950/30 for a sell signal targeting 7870/60 & 7810/00.
The pair bottomed exactly here.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD we have longs at strong support at 7150/40. Longs need stops below 7115. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 7060/50.
Our longs target 7185 then 7210/15 for profit taking before the weekend.
NZDUSD breaks 6860/40 for a sell signal targeting strong support at 6765/45. There is also strong support at 6710/00. The pair should bounce within this wide range.
Today gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 6870/80. Unlikely but if we continue higher look for a sell opportunity at 6910/20. Stop above 6930.
AUDJPY support at 7810/00 in oversold conditions. Longs need stops below 7780. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7740, 7710/00 & probably as far as strong support at 7680/70.
Longs at 7810/00 target 7870/80 with first resistance at 7315/25 for profit taking.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
