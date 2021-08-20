AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD broke support at 7235/25 for a sell signal targeting strong support at 7150/40. This level has held over night. Longs need stops below 7115.

NZDUSD breaks support at 6860/40, which was not a surprise, for a sell signal.

AUDJPY broke strong support at 7950/30 for a sell signal targeting 7870/60 & 7810/00.

The pair bottomed exactly here.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD we have longs at strong support at 7150/40. Longs need stops below 7115. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 7060/50.

Our longs target 7185 then 7210/15 for profit taking before the weekend.

NZDUSD breaks 6860/40 for a sell signal targeting strong support at 6765/45. There is also strong support at 6710/00. The pair should bounce within this wide range.

Today gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 6870/80. Unlikely but if we continue higher look for a sell opportunity at 6910/20. Stop above 6930.

AUDJPY support at 7810/00 in oversold conditions. Longs need stops below 7780. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7740, 7710/00 & probably as far as strong support at 7680/70.

Longs at 7810/00 target 7870/80 with first resistance at 7315/25 for profit taking.

