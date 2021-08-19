AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD broke 7280 is a sell signal targeting strong support at 7235/25. Longs here stopped below 7205 however for another sell signal.
NZDUSD topped exactly at first resistance at 6945/55. Shorts worked perfectly on the collapse to targets of 6920/10 & 6870/60 for a potential 80 pip profit on the day.
AUDJPY bottomed exactly at strong support at 7950/30. A bounce from here is likely.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD breaks strong support at 7235/25 for a sell signal targeting strong support at 7150/40. Longs need stops below 7115.
Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend with minor resistance at 7260/70 & 7290/7300.
NZDUSD best support today at 6860/40. However longs are probably too risky in the bear trend. A break below 6830 can target strong support at 6770/50.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 6900/10 & 6940/50.
AUDJPY bottomed exactly at strong support at 7950/30. Longs need stops below 7915. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7870/60, perhaps as far as 7810/00.
Longs at 7950/30 target 7980 & 8010/20 for profit-taking.
Chart
