AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD longs at strong support at 7725/15 worked perfectly on the bounce to the first resistance at 7770/80. We topped exactly here & so shorts are also working. The pair has held a 100 pip range all this week.

NZDUSD longs at our buying opportunity at 7170/60 worked perfectly as we topped exactly at first resistance at 7210/20 & so shorts are also working. The pair holding an a120 pip range all this week.

AUDJPY has hovered around strong support at 8480/40 all this week in a 110 pip range. The trend is still sideways.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD holding first resistance at 7770/80 risks a retest of strong support at7725/15. Longs need stops below 7700. A break is lower to retest last week’s low at7686. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7675/65 & 7625/20, perhaps as far as7370/60.

First resistance at 7770/80 but above here re-targets 7800/10, perhaps as far as7840/50. Watch strong 500-month moving average resistance at 7880/85.

NZDUSD longs at our buying opportunity at 7170/60 worked perfectly as we topped exactly at first resistance at 7210/20. Shorts need stops above 7230. A break higher-targets 7245/50 & 7260/70, perhaps as far as very strong resistance at 7300/10. Shorts need stops above 7325. A break higher is a strong buy signal initially targeting7370/80.

Shorts at 7210/20 target our buying opportunity at 7170/60, stop below 7140. A break lower targets 7115/05, perhaps as far as 7080/70.

AUDJPY holding below 8430 is a sell signal targeting 8370/60 & 8320/10.

Bulls need to hold prices above 8450 for a chance to retest 8515/25. Further gains target 8560/80.

Chart