AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD longs at strong support at 7725/15 worked perfectly on the bounce to the first resistance at 7770/80. We topped exactly here & so shorts are also working. The pair has held a 100 pip range all this week.
NZDUSD longs at our buying opportunity at 7170/60 worked perfectly as we topped exactly at first resistance at 7210/20 & so shorts are also working. The pair holding an a120 pip range all this week.
AUDJPY has hovered around strong support at 8480/40 all this week in a 110 pip range. The trend is still sideways.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD holding first resistance at 7770/80 risks a retest of strong support at7725/15. Longs need stops below 7700. A break is lower to retest last week’s low at7686. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7675/65 & 7625/20, perhaps as far as7370/60.
First resistance at 7770/80 but above here re-targets 7800/10, perhaps as far as7840/50. Watch strong 500-month moving average resistance at 7880/85.
NZDUSD longs at our buying opportunity at 7170/60 worked perfectly as we topped exactly at first resistance at 7210/20. Shorts need stops above 7230. A break higher-targets 7245/50 & 7260/70, perhaps as far as very strong resistance at 7300/10. Shorts need stops above 7325. A break higher is a strong buy signal initially targeting7370/80.
Shorts at 7210/20 target our buying opportunity at 7170/60, stop below 7140. A break lower targets 7115/05, perhaps as far as 7080/70.
AUDJPY holding below 8430 is a sell signal targeting 8370/60 & 8320/10.
Bulls need to hold prices above 8450 for a chance to retest 8515/25. Further gains target 8560/80.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
